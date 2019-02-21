Rams prepared for tough Barrow trip

Dewsbury Rams coach Lee Greenwood believes his side will need to show sheer determination if they are to grind out victory on their tough trip to Barrow Raiders on Sunday.

The Rams picked up their first Championship win of the season last week when they beat Swinton Lions 38-24 at Tetley’s Stadium but Greenwood is well aware of the challenges a trip to Cumbria pose and knows his side will have to be at their best if they are to return with the points.

Barrow are smarting from a 56-0 defeat at York City Knights last week but Greenwood is expecting a different Raiders attitide on home soil.

Greenwood said: “York are a good team and if you don’t prepare right to play them they can do that to you, but it’s the same for a lot of teams in this division.

“If we don’t prepare right this week Barrow can do that to us. We need to prepare properly for Barrow, see what’s going to work for us as a team going up there to get us that win, but it will certainly surround a load of hard work and doing the tough stuff.

“If you look at pretty things to win at Barrow you end up getting beat comfortably. I’ve no doubt if we are to come back with a win up there it’s going to be through 80 minutes’ sheer effort and determination. That’s what we’ll need to do. Barrow will be hurting and they’ll want to win at home.

“It’s easy to say it would be great to win up there, but you’ve got to understand what actually gets the win.

“I don’t think that understanding’s quite there yet of what will actually get us wins. It will come and we’ll get better at it.”

Dewsbury were edged out 26-22 in their opening game to York but the Knights are looking a threat in the early stages of the season having also given pre-season favourites Toronto Wolfpack a tough game in their opening fixture.

Greenwood added: “Possibly we could have played better last week than we did (against Swinton). We were in control for a lot longer and got ourselves in a very commanding position against York.

“I didn’t see the performances last year or the year before so I can only talk off what I am seeing. I want to make improvements to what we are showing at the minute.

“If what we’re showing at the moment’s a big improvement on last year then so be it, but this is far from where I want the team to be.”