Rams offer ticket deal for Swinton Lions clash

DEWSBURY RAMS are offering reduced admission for supporters of rival clubs as they look to boost the attendance for Sunday’s Betfred Championship clash against Swinton Lions.

Season ticket holders at any Super League club plus those at Championship rivals Bradford Bulls and Sheffield Eagles will be able to watch Sunday’s match for £10.

The offer is also open to supporters of Batley as part of a reciprocal deal between the Rams and Bulldogs which has run for several seasons.

A table will be situated near the main reception at Tetley’s Stadium for fans of these clubs to pay their £10 and receive a match ticket in exchange.

Rams supporters group The Amber Ribbon are running a coach to the game at Barrow Raiders on Sunday February 24.

It departs Hanging Heaton WMC at 9.30am, Dewsbury Timepiece pub at 9.45am and Tesco in Mirfield at 10am and the cost is £15 per person.

Dewsbury Rams have also launched an initiative where local junior teams can take part in a free training session run by first team players, Martyn Reilly and Kyle Trout.

The junior players will be shown around the club and be able to use the Rams new wrestle room and gym and provides a great opportunity for youngsters to see behind the scenes at a professional club.

The initiative also sees youngsters given a free ticket for a future Rams game with Siddal, Dewsbury Moor and Drighlington among the first clubs to take part.

Full details are available from the Rams on 01924 465489.