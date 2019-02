Dewsbury Rams are inviting amateur clubs to be part of a celebration of local rugby league at Sunday’s game against Toronto Wolfpack.

The Rams are offering financial benefits from a ticket deal that they have struck up with the amateur clubs.

Shaw Cross Sharks, Thornhill Trojans, Dewsbury Moor and Dewsbury Celtic are expected to among those in attendance, while a curtain raiser being played before the game will see the London Silverbacks take on local side Ba’tat.

Supporters and local clubs are also been encouraged to bring flags to the game and help create a carnival atmosphere.

Rams supporters are advised that the South Stand will closed for Sunday’s game, which is being televised on Sky TV.

The South Stand will be used for a TV gantry and cabling, which would have meant supporters having a restricted view.

Admission to the game will be on South Stand prices for all areas, while the Beaumont Terrace behind the posts at the Owl Lane end of the ground will be open for supporters wishing to stand.

Admission to all areas will be £16 adults, £13 concessions and £2 Under-16s.