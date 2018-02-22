Rams must remain focused for Lions visit

Dewsbury Rams coach Neil Kelly says his side must remain focused when they welcome Swinton Lions to Tetley’s Stadium in the Betfred Championship on Sunday (ko 3pm).

Dewsbury produced arguably their best display under Kelly’s reign when they ran in seven tries to record an impressive 38-6 victory away to Rochdale Hornets on Monday night.

The Rams are in fine form and bounced back from their 12-0 defeat to full-timers London Broncos in impressive fashion.

While Kelly was delighted with his side’s display, he was quick to point out the need to swiftly turn their attentions to Swinton, who arrive seeking their first points of the season.

Kelly said: “It is important to recognise that we don’t pick up where we have left off and we have got to start building again.

“I’ve watched the videos of Swinton against Batley and Swinton are a really good footballing side and we know it will be tough up the middle and another challenge.”

“We have won two out of three and can see how we could have won the other one, so I can’t knock the players so far.”

Dewsbury’s win over Rochdale was made even more impressive as they were without in-form scrum-half Gareth Moore, who was ruled out having been stretchered off in the defeat to London, and will require further tests before he is given the all-clear to resume playing.

Kelly revealed: “Gareth Moore will be out again this weekend because the knock he took against London, we have got to get it checked out.

“I am not looking at it in the same way as Danny Ward (London coach) saying thank goodness Gareth Moore was alright because I don’t think he is alright after that knock and I think it may have more sinister implications for us.

“Michael Knowles did really well. We know he has a footballing brain and showed his distribution and kicking game. By virtue of it being very quiet in the stadium, we could also hear he is a great talker for us.”

Knowles was not fully fit and with Dewsbury coasting to victory Kelly was able to rest him in the latter part of the second half.

Aaron Brown also picked up a knock to his thigh and was taken off as a precaution but he should also be fit to face a Lions side who suffered a 48-28 defeat to Batley Bulldogs last Sunday.