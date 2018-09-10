Rams maintain fine form with Shield success over Raiders

Dewsbury Rams consolidated fourth place in the Betfred Championship Shield as they recorded a convincing 32-12 victory over Barrow Raiders last Sunday.

The Rams have hit form in the Shield and this was their third win from four matches.

Dewsbury led after 12 minutes when quick passing gave winger Rob Worrincy chance to dive over at the corner but it was too wide out for Paul Sykes to add the goal.

Dewsbury looked to exert pressure and Worrincy forced the Raiders to drop out.

Worrincy broke through and raced away before sending supporting young half-back Brad Delaney storming over to score at the side of the posts to give Sykes a simple conversion.

Barrow arrived still needing a win to ensure their Championship survival and Ryan Burroughs had a try disallowed.

The Raiders hit back with a 43th minute try as they created an overlap for Gergory Gambaro to stroll in for a try which Jamie Dallimore converted.

Dewsbury added a third try before the break when Lucas Walshaw charged over at the side of the posts and Sykes landed the conversion to pass the 500 points mark in Rams colours.

Dewsbury were worthy of their 16-6 interval lead and they began the second half in impressive fashion to score two quickfire tries.

The Rams forced an error from the kick off, which saw Barrow have to drop out.

Dewsbury took play close from the resulting attack and Dominic Speakman produced a lovely grubber kick which was pounced on by Aaron Brown. Sykes converted.

The Rams then broke from their own 20 metres and the ball was worked wide to Adam Ryder, who stormed past the Raiders defence and over for a try.

Sykes again tagged on the goal and the Rams held a healthy 28-6 lead.

Dewsbury were dominating possession but a knock on denied them another scoring opportunity.

Having taken play close, substitute Nathan Mossop nipped over and Dallimore converted.

Jode Sheriffe was sin-binned for a high tackle but the 12 man Rams defended well to prevent Barrow adding further points.

The second half became heated at times and Raiders prop Ryan Duffy was sin-binned for dissent.

Sykes was off target with a penalty attempt but Dewsbury grabbed a sixth try 10 minutes from full-time when impressive winger Dale Morton broke away and slipped a pass to send Ryder over for his second try in the left corner.

Morton looked to have scored a deserved try soon after but play was brought back for a knock on in the build up.

Referee Liam Stavely had a busy time in the second half and he brandished a third yellow card in the final minute when Martin Aspinwall was sent to the sin-bin for a high tackle.

The Rams had done enough to seal a third Shield win and they go into the final three matches with confidence as they look to end the season on a high.

They face consecutive away games at Shield finalists Featherstone Rovers and bottom side Rochdale Hornets,