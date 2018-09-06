Rams lend support to British Heart Foundation

Dewsbury Rams are backing the British Heart Foundation by asking supporters to bring any old unwanted clothes or objects that you would normally take to a charity shop to the ground ahead of Sunday’s game against Barrow Raiders.

The British Heart Foundation is a charity that has a big standing in Rugby League, and has helped many players down the years.

Supporters of both clubs will be able to put any unwanted clothes or items such as shoes or bags into two bins that have been supplied by the foundation.

The bins will be situated outside the ground on the north and south sides of the stadium near the emergency gates.

Dewsbury Rams cheerleaders are recruiting for the 2019 season.

Sessions take place at Dewsbury Sports Centre on Mondays with junior classes for children aged five-plus between 4pm to 5pm before the senior classes for those aged 12 and above between 5pm to 6pm

Each child receives one free trial session.

The cheerleaders are part of the Panache Cheer and Dance school and perform routines before every Rams home fixture.