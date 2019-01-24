Rams given a reality check by coach Greenwood

Dewsbury Rams coach Lee Greenwood handed several of his squad a reality check following last Saturday’s 34-0 defeat away to York City Knights.

Greenwood opted to rest some of his key players for the final pre-season friendly but admitted some of the squad who featured at Bootham Crescent are not yet ready for the rigours of Championship rugby.

Greenwood said: “It showed what the coaching staff probably already knew, some lads aren’t quite ready for this level yet. Some lads have got a bit to go yet before being ever ready for this level, and that is just the harsh reality of it.

“We took 17 players for a reason, we didn’t want to make subs for the sake of it.

“When it does come to round one we can sit and have a good conversation with people and say why they are not in the team, everyone has had a fair chance over the four friendlies.

“The Yorkshire Cup was about getting to know the players as quickly as we can and knowing where we are at. It has all been about getting ready for game one, we have got new coaching staff obviously myself as new head coach. There is a number of lads who were here last year and a number of new lads who have come in as well.

“We need to get the combinations right quickly and we have tried different things to give everyone a fair chance, I am a firm believer of giving people a fair chance.

“That is done now, we have a couple of weeks training and then Rochdale comes, it does get a bit more ruthless if we are being honest, and that is when the serious stuff starts, no minutes will be handed out for the sake of it.”

Greenwood will host a Fans Forum in the in the Royal Suite at Tetley’s Stadium tomorrow (Friday) from 7.30pm.

The Rams opening Championship fixture is away to Rochdale Hornets on Sunday February 3 (3pm).