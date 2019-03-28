Rams focused for West Hull Challenge Cup tie

Dewsbury Rams coach Lee Greenwood will warn his side they must remain fully focused as they welcome top amateur side West Hull to Tetley’s Stadium in the Coral Challenge Cup fourth round on Sunday.

Dewsbury go into the tie on the back of their best performance of the season as they recorded a superb 32-22 victory away to Featherstone Rovers last week but Greenwood has experience of pulling off shock cup wins from his days as coach with Halifax amateur side Siddal and will warn against complacency.

Greenwood said: “We are taking West Hull seriously, they are a good side. They will be coming to Dewsbury looking for an upset so we have got to prepare right.

“I have been on the other side of it, I have been in charge of an amateur team that has beaten professional teams.

“We have got to be careful of what we do this week.

“We want to keep our winning run going now, and that means winning next week as well.”

Greenwood could make changes as he looks to rest key players who are carrying knocks and added: “Paul Sykes has got old age in all his joints, he is that old now he is struggling.

“He has done something to his knee but he managed to play the whole second half (at Featherstone).

“I think he just needed 10 minutes and that’s why he got yellow carded.

“And Kyle Trout got a dead leg just before half-time but we brought him off for a breather but then he came back on, so he will be sound.

“We are doing alright at the moment, because no-one is getting bad injuries that are keeping them out. It is just little knocks that everyone has.

“We will look at it this week and see if anyone needs resting and we have got a lot of players not involved each week.

“And it is good, because they know they need to play well to get in the side and then be good when they come in.”