Rams eye changes for Haven cup trip

Dewsbury Rams coach Neil Kelly could make changes for Sunday’s Ladbrokes Challenge Cup tie away to Whitehaven, with several players set to be given a chance to stake a claim.

Whitehaven have lost both their opening matches in League One this season, including a 44-6 reversal at Doncaster last week, and while Kelly knows it won’t be an easy trip to Cumbria, he is keen to give a number of a players a run out.

Speaking after last week’s 40-20 defeat at home to high flying Toulouse, Kelly said: “It will be a really tough game but the side will change and I have several squad members chomping at the bit to play in the game.

“It may be that I would have made changes if we’d have been playing in the league because we need to learn from this performance. If I am saying that each week and I don’t change the side, then I am not doing my job.

“Kyle Trout, Martyn Reilly, Billy Hayes, Harry Woollard, will all come into the reckoning

“I have got to look at the selection of the side and see who is fit (from Sunday) before I start saying this a great chance as I don’t want to lead anyone up the garden path but it is an opportunity for people to stake a claim if they get the opportunity.”

Woollard could be in line to make his debut for the Rams having signed from Huddersfield Giants, after previously playing for local amateur sides Shaw Cross and Dewsbury Moor as a junior.

Trout has made two substitute appearances against Sheffield and London, Hayes’s only appearance this season came in the 12-0 defeat to the Broncos, while Reilly was a substitute in the opening day victory over the Eagles but all three could be given a chance to shine on Sunday.

Kelly is still unsure when scrum-half Gareth Moore will be given the green light to resume playing, following a serious bout of consussion sustained from an incident in the defeat to London on February 11.

Kelly explained: “Gareth Moore is not available. He could be available (this) week, I hope he will be available (this) week but I am waiting for someone to tell me he is available. He might still be unavailable for the forseeable future. That is the nature of the injury and illness he is suffering and maybe it is one for someone to look at the nature in which he has suffered it.”

Victory for Dewsbury at Haven would see them into the fifth round, when Super League clubs enter the cup.