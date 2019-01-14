Rams edged out by Bulls in Yorkshire Cup semi-final

Dewsbury Rams were edged out 20-18 by Bradford Bulls in the Yorkshire Cup semi-final at windswept Odsal Stadium last Saturday.

Dewsbury produced another determined display and threatened an upset until a Rowan Milnes penalty goal 12 minutes from time saw Bradford through to a final against Batley Bulldogs this Sunday.

The Rams recovered after conceding a fourth minute try to produce some impressive rugby and deservedly led 12-6 at half-time.

One time Ram Matty Wildie set up the initial attack which resulted in Elliot Minchella diving over for the opening try, which Joe Keyes converted before he was withdrawn with a back injury,

Bradford looked to keep the pressure on and Josh Rickett was denied by a fine tackle from winger Dale Morton.

Dewsbury also had spells on attack and Rob Worrincy was taken into touch on the right wing before Michael Knowles was denied a try for a double movement.

Dewsbury deservedly levelled after 35 minutes when powerful centre Adam Ryder broke through and found Paul Sykes in support for the stand off to race over for the try, which he converted.

On the stroke of half-time, a Sykes grubber kick was collected by scrum-half Lewis Heckford to dive over and Sykes converted as the Rams led 12-6 at half-time.

Bradford attacked at the start of the second half, on the back of a penalty, and Rhys Evans crossed for a try which Milnes converted.

Bradford then regained the lead when Minchella capitalised on good work by full-back Brandon Pickersgill and Wildie to score his second try. Milnes converted

Sykes was sin-binned after 55 minutes following a dangerous tackle on Minchella but Bradford were also reduced to 12 men when George Flanagan was shown a yellow card soon after.

Dewsbury mounted a spell of pressure, forcing Bradford to drop out, and they grabbed a third try in the 64th minute.

Australian recruit Jacob Thomas produced a neat grubber kick, which Owen Harrison gathered to touch down.

With Sykes still in the sin-bin, Morton took over the kicking duties and landed the conversion as the Rams levelled matters to set up a cracking finale.

Bradford launched the next attack and when they were awarded a penalty, Milnes showed the importance of the game when he opted to kick for goal and landed what proved to be the winning points.

Bradford had anther attack but the Rams defence did well to hold them up close to the line.

Dewsbury battled valiantly to the end but they were unable to grab a winning score as their Yorkshire Cup dream came to an end.

The Rams will travel to York City Knights in their next match on Saturday (kick off 6pm).