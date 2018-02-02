Rams edge out Eagles in Championship opener

Dewsbury Rams kicked off their Betfred Championship campaign with narrow 20-18 win over Sheffield Eagles.

The Rams appeared well on course for victory as they led 14-0 at half-time only for Sheffield to turn the game on its head with three tries in 10 second half minutes.

Dewsbury’s superb defence was a key factor in their first half lead as they continually repelled the Eagles best efforts.

Centre James Glover gave Dewsbury a seventh minute lead when he gathered a short pass by Paul Sykes to race through a gap and over for the first try of the season wide out.

A lovely sweeping move ended when winger Rob Worrincy gathered and dived low and over at the right corner and Sykes added a brilliant touchline goal.

Dewsbury added a third try four minutes before half-time as they drove play close to the line and Dominic Speakman sold an outrageous dummy which left a gaping hole for him to cross.

Mark Offerdahl began the Eagles fight back seven minutes into the second half when he crashed over by the posts and Oscar Thomas converted.

Joshua Toole dived over three minutes later after a fine handling move by the Eagles and Thomas converted from wide out.

Dewsbury were attacking but a wayward Sykes pass gave Sheffield chance to counter and more fine handling ended with centre Jake Spedding crossing wide on the left.

Thomas added another terrific goal to edge the Eagles ahead.

Dewsbury were behind for just four minutes and from the Rams next attack impressive scrum half Gareth Moore produced a sublime cut out pass to Dale Morton, who raced down the touchline and dived in at the corner.

Sykes made amends for his earlier mistake by adding a wonderful touchline goal to edge the Rams back in front.

Dewsbury closed the game out in the latter stages with Morton leaping to gather a dangerous kick and ensure the Rams held on for victory.

Dewsbury Rams: Guzdek; Worrincy, Glover, Hallett, Morton; Sykes, Moore, Sheriffe, Ward, Teanby, Walshaw, Knowles, Brown. Subs: Speakman, Everett, Reilly, Trout.

Sheffield Eagles: Millar; Macani, Spedding, Toole, Blackmore; Aston, Thomas; Lees, Fozard, Magrin, Ashworth, Pick, James. subs: Djalout, Bentley, Moran, Offerdahl.

Referee: G Dolan.

Attendance: 808.