Rams draw a blank in tough defeat at Halifax

Dewsbury Rams slipped to a third defeat of the Betfred Championship campaign last Sunday as they went down 26-0 away to Halifax.

The home side mastered the dreadful conditions far better than the Rams as they prevented the visitors from scoring any points which enabled Fax to record a fourth successive win on home soil.

Halifax FC’s game the previous day had been postponed and further heavy rainfall on Sunday meant the pitch was heavy going but the game managed to go ahead.

Liam Finn made his second Rams debut and partnered Paul Sykes at half-back as the Rams boasted a wealth of experience in that department, while there will also first outings for Muizz Mustapha and Owen Trout, on loan from Leeds Rhinos.

Dewsbury looked to put the home side under early pressure when they were awarded a penalty from the kick off only to knock-on in the difficult conditions, which set the tone in a contest littered with handling errors from both sides.

Halifax took a 15th minute lead when Jacob Fairbank beat a man and fed Ed Barber, who raced 30 metres to the line on his return to the side. Steve Tyrer added the first of his five goals.

Dewsbury applied pressure straight from the re-start and Finn’s kick to the in-goal area forced a drop out only for the Rams to lose possession on the first tackle.

Dewsbury were then penalised and Tyrer slotted over the goal from in front of the posts.

Barber was sin-binned in the closing stages of the first half but Dewsbury were unable to make their numerical advantage pay of as Halifax kept them at bay.

Halifax managed to extend their lead on the stroke of half-time as Shane Grady broke a tackle and sent a looping pass out for winger Shaun Robinson to slide over in the corner and Tyrer added a terrific touchline conversion to put his side 14-points up at the break.

The Rams tried to respond at the start of the second half but were kept at bay by solid Halifax defending and it was the home side who added a third try in the 47th minute.

Dewsbury knocked on again and Halifax took play close to the line, with the returning Barber crashing his way over between the posts to give Tyrer a simple goal.

Dewsbury once more attempted to respond and they had a spell of pressure, forcing repeat sets, but the chance went begging as the Fax defence bundled winger Rob Worrincy into touch.

Halifax moved to the other end of the field and had Dewsbury under the cosh. Having taken play close to the line, Barber went on a blindside run from acting half-back to grab his hat-trick try which Tyrer again converted.

Dewsbury had a late chance to grab a consolation try as Sykes produced a neat grubber kick through, with Luke Hooley and Kyle Trout giving chase but Tyrer was there to recover the situation as Halifax nilled an opponent for the first time since June 2017.