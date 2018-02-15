Rams coach Kelly takes positives from Broncos loss

DEWSBURY RAMS coach Neil Kelly admitted he was pleased with his side’s effort in last Sunday’s 12-0 defeat to London Broncos.

Dewsbury had the majority of possession and created a host of scoring chances but were unable to breach the solid Broncos defence and went down to two fortuitous tries.

Speaking after the game, Kelly said: “To be fair, the players did get over the line, but it never looked like they were going to get the ball down and score.

“I’m far from down or disappointed and I’m really happy with the effort. It’s only the second game and we have had good possession and our defence was brilliant. We have shown lack of direction and composure though.

“London are led around the field by Jarrod Sammut, who gets the players into the right positions and then they can put on the plays. If we had done this as a unit, we may have won this game.

“We spoke in the changing room about the amount of possession we had in good positions, especially in the second half. It was probably enough to win three or four games.

“Last week I commented that we weren’t smart enough, as we were giving away too many penalties, which gave Sheffield the opportunity to come and attack us.

“Maybe we have neglected that in the last few weeks, and this game against London has shown that just banging your head against a brick wall isn’t good enough. Even though that is sheer, honest effort, we need to have more invention in last third of the field.”