Rams boost ranks with loan signings of Rhinos duo

Dewsbury Rams have further strengthened their squad ahead of tomorrow’s Betfred Championship trip to Halifax with the loan signings of Muizz Mustapha and Owen Trout from Leeds Rhinos.

The duo arrive on a one-month deal in a bid to gain more game time at the higher level and both are included in the Rams 19-man squad for tomorrow’s fixture.

With Liam Finn set to make his second Rams debut having joined the club this week from Newcastle Thunder, Dewsbury have a strong squad on duty, including fellow loanees Chris Annakin, Samy Kibula and Luke Hooley.

Owen who is the brother of Rams prop Kyle Trout and along with Mustapha have risen through the ranks at Leeds Rhinos and have now been given the chance to prove their ability on a different stage.

Rams coach Lee Greenwood said: “We got made aware of their availability and how well they were doing at Leeds, they play in their 19s, they are second years and have done well. Leeds are keen to sort of accelerate their path to the first team and they feel like they want to get them out on loan to Championship side.

“It is a massive step up from playing 19’s to then playing at Super League level, so they think it is a good progression for them to play in a Championship team and get some games under their belts.

“They are young keen lads, and when you get good lads coming in from a full time environment in training that is what we want. They will rub off on our lads too and that can only be a good thing coming from a full time set up.

“They are exactly what we want and they fit in to what we are about, we are not going to keep them long term as they are earmarked for playing at Super League level for Leeds but as an individual and coaching staff we like to work with young players.

“That may not always mean that they are our players beyond this year but we like to help players kick on and improve.

“We are looking forward to working with them and seeing how they go in our team over the next few weeks.”