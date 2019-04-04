Rams at strength for trip to Bulls

Dewsbury Rams will have a full-strength squad to pick from as they head to Bradford Bulls in the Betfred Championship on Sunday.

Coach Lee Greenwood made seven changes from the side who won impressively at Featherstone the previous week as they overcame West Hull 32-6 in the Challenge Cup fourth round last Sunday.

Cameron Leeming grasped his chance, scoring a hat-trick of tries, to provide Greenwood with a selection headache for the trip to Bradford.

Greenwood said: “The 17 who played are all good for this weekend, along with the lads who were left out and the loan players who could not play, so I have got plenty to pick from this week.

“He (Leeming) has not figured much this year so scoring three tries was good for him. It will do his confidence good.

“It was job done, without us ever asserting ourselves. Credit to West Hull, they stuck in there and kept working hard.”

Half-back Lewis Heckford has left Dewsbury to join Championship rivals York City Knights on an initial one month loan.

The 21 year-old Wigan Warriors academy product and England youth international was on-loan at the Rams last season, before making the move permanent in December but has left to join the Knights.