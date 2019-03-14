Rams are facing survival battle

Dewsbury Rams coach Lee Greenwood has admitted his side are facing a battle to stay in the Betfred Championship this season.

The Rams welcome high flying Sheffield Eagles to Tetley’s Stadium on Sunday with Greenwood demanding improvements on last week’s performance, when Dewsbury suffered a 26-0 defeat at Halifax.

Greenwood said: “We are in a relegation dog fight and we knew that before the season started, we need to pick up enough points to stay in this division this year.

“The whole thing was that bad, I can’t think of an area of the performance that I was happy with, the first time we touched the ball we knocked on and got absolutely smashed.

“That never really stopped, fair play to Halifax they have done a job on us, they have a good group that work hard for each other, it took time for it to get to that stage with recruitment and things but that is what I need to do at Dewsbury.

“There were some young lads in the team today, those lads that came on loan are still learning about what men’s rugby is about.

“Then there were some lads in there that have been at Dewsbury for a bit and let’s be honest they have finished eighth in the last few years. They are not top four players and we are not a top four team and you saw that on Sunday.”

Dewsbury boast a decent home record against the Eagles having won their last four meetings and Sheffield’s last away victory was a 28-12 Championship win in June 2014.

A number of former Rams players will be returning with Sheffield, including Aaron Brown, who needs one appearance to reach 150 for his career.

Brown played 144 games for Dewsbury Rams between 2013-2018 and has played five times for the Eagles this season.