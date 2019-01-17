O’Regan has high hopes following successful professional debut

Heckmondwike boxer Cory O’Regan is setting his sights high after making a successful professional debut last month.

O’Regan outclassed Torquay opponent Adam Bannister to earn a unanimous points decision at the Elland Road Banqueting Suite and he looks set for a busy 2019.

Under the guidence of promoter and trainer brothers Mark and Martin Bateson, O’Regan has already got the date for his second pro bout, scheduled for March 1.

O’Regan turned 23 the day before making his professional debut against Bannister and could box up to five times this calendar year as he looks to make a mark in the pro ranks.

O’Regan said: “I boxed well and controlled the fight, I outclassed him and earned a shut out points win and it was a great experience.

“Boxing in Leeds has really taken off, especially after what Josh Warrington has achieved. Lads have seen what Josh has done and now believe they can do something similar.

“If you work hard, there is no reason why you can’t make it to the very top.”

The Burmantofts gym, where O’Regan is based, boasts a decent stable of fighters, who will all feature on the Batesons March show at Elland Road and O’Regan admits there is a real buzz for boxing in West Yorkshire.

O’Regan added: “All the lads in our gym will be on the next show and I want to keep busy this year.

“If I manage to box well and keep putting in the performances, I’d like to be boxing for titles pretty soon.

“The main goal for me is to win it all.”

Local firm Henley Stone have also rallied to back O’Regan’s rise in the professional ranks with sponsorship.

Henley Stone already sponsor Batley Bulldogs and a number of other sporting organisations and O’Regan is delighted to have them on board.

He said: “We arranged a metting for after my debut and it went well and they have sponsored me.

“They will be coming to my next fight and the sponsorship has helped masssively.”

The March 1 bill already boasts a 12-fight card, which is set to be topped by highly rated unbeaten super bantamweight Jack Bateson.