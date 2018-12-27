New Rams coach Greenwood takes positives from Batley display

New Dewsbury Rams coach Lee Greenwood admits there were plenty of positives to take from his side’s 16-10 derby defeat at Batley Bulldogs yesterday.

Dewsbury had a number of players making their appearances for the club and they gave a good account of themselves.

The Rams almost snatched a draw when Adam Ryder was penalised for a double movement when looking to score two minutes from full-time.

Greenwood said: “I thought we got stronger as it went along and we were somewhere near fitness-wise and physically and way off with the ball in hand. Some of the stuff offensively wasn’t there but it’s Boxing Day and that was to be expected. The best team won on the day and they look like a team going into their third season with the same coach and we looked like a team who have got a new coach.

“If Ryder scores instead of doing what he did, we could have snatched a draw but overall the second half was a lot more positive than the first.

“It’s really easy then when you fall behind by a couple of scores and you are playing uphill to fall away and get beat comfortably so as a neutral watching that is probably what you thought would happen but fair play to the lads we probably looked stronger in the second half.”