Mordue victorious as Spen Winter Sweep moves towards trophy finals day

Birkenshaw’s Chris Mordue continued his superb form in the Spen Winter Sweep bowls qualifiers as he reached the final for the fourth consecutive week last Saturday

Mordue has played a total of 22 matches over the last four weeks and his only two defeats came against Lancashire bowler Wayne Ditchfield

Mordue overcame three county bowlers in his four rounds leading up to the final and recorded an impressive 21-15 victory over Leeds bowler Marc Armitage in his semi-final.

He then defeated fellow Yorkshire county teammate Gareth Coates 21-18 in an entertaining final.

Coates was made to fight all the way to claim his place against Mordue as he edged out Mirfield’s Richard Brook 21-20 in the semi-final.

The final round of qualifying sees sees a full field of 40 bowlers take part in the 16th round of the competition this Saturday, start 9.30am.

Each week since, since the competition started on October 28, players have received a point for each game they have won.

The top 16 points scorers after February 17 — who must have played in at least eight of the qualifying weeks — will compete for the Geoff Brough Trophy on Saturday February 24.

The next 16 in the points table will play in the Supplementary Cup andf play on finals day also begins at 9.30am.