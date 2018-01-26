Mordue has success at Spen Winter Sweep

BIRKENSHAW bowler Chris Mordue was the latest winner of the Spen Winter Sweep last Saturday.

Mordue overcame previous winner Danny Sillitoe 21-14 in the final on a dry but bitterly cold day.

South Yorkshire bowler Sillitoe had won the first event of 2018 on January 6 and reached a second final when he beat Bradford’s Adam Mellor 21-18 in the semi-final.

He found the final a step too far as Mordue claimed the first prize having previously beaten Pudsey’s Duncan Reeves 21-16 in his semi.

Another full compliment of 40 bowlers play this Saturday (start 9.30am), including 10 county players, plus last year’s Blackpool Waterloo winner Wayne Ditchfield.

Bowlers: Scott, Bloodworth, Chris Bly, Gordon Bradford, Nigel Briggs, Richard Brook, Paul Burke, Gareth Coates, Nathan Conlon, Wayne Ditchfield, Chris Firth, Alan Forrest, Danny Fountain, Mally Fowler, Ben Gloag, Frank Griffin, Dave Gwilliam, Karen Hill, Lorraine Hirst, Andy Hodgson, Paul Holt, Stuart King, Graham Law, Brian Lee, Nigel Marshall, Adam Mellor, Chris Mordue, Les Oddy, Duncan Reeves, Mark Regan, Bailey Rice, Colin Scorah, Danny Sillitoe, Kez Smith, Michael Sweeney, Ash Tattersley, Scott Tattersley, Danny Teale, Andy Thornton, Garrey Walker, Warren Wilson.