Moore scare ahead of Rams trip to Rochdale

Dewsbury Rams coach Neil Kelly is relishing the prospect of another night game when they travel to Rochdale Hornets in their third Betfred Championship game on Monday.

The game has been switched from Sunday as Hornets share their Crown Oil Arena ground with Rochdale AFC, who host Tottenham Hotspur in a televised FA Cup tie.

Hornets are yet to play this season after their opening game at home to Batley and last week’s trip to Swinton were both postponed.

The Crown Oil Arena pitch was due to be relayed this week, ahead of the Tottenham cup game, giving the best chance for Monday’s clash to get the go ahead.

Kelly joked: “I am just disappointed that Tottenham have not agreed to fund our game to play it at Wembley.

“We can’t be 100 per cent sure that the game will even take place, but we need to prepare for it.

“It gives us an extra day to iron out some of the issues, but there were lots of positives to take away from last week’s game.”

Dewsbury produced a determined effort but slipped to a 12-0 defeat at home to London Broncos last Sunday in a game which saw scrum-half Gareth Moore stretchered from the field with what appeared to be a serious injury following an off the ball incident which was put on report.

Moore was taken to hospital on Sunday evening and will undergo the required concussion tests before a decision will be made before deciding is he can play against Rochdale.

Kelly said: “I was following the ball, so didn’t see it happen. It is down to the officials, to watch the game though, even after the ball has been kicked or passed.

“James Glover took a knock, but nothing that will keep him out of training this week.”

Kelly was also full of praise for Matty English, who made an impressive debut after signing a season long loan deal from Huddersfield Giants.

Kelly added: “I thought he did really well, but maybe Jared Simpson’s debut wasn’t as impressive, but I thought the game was gone by the time he came up with a couple of errors.

“I feel we need to invest a lot more time in our training on our shapes and patterns in those good areas of the field.”

The Rams will look to implement those as they bid to bounce back and return to winning ways at Rochdale.