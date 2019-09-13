Mirfield Old Bank Autumn Doubles set for intermediate stage

Mark Booth and Adam Jones of Doncaster were the qualifiers from last Thursday’s Mirfield Old Bank Autumn Doubles competition as they beat Andy White and Noel Burrows (Manchester) 50-43.

Monday’s qualifier saw Ashley Daykin and Jack Dyson (Thongsbridge) beat John Webster and Ross Meese (Dearne) 60-54.

The intermediate stages begin next week.

Intermediate Stages Draw

Monday September 16: GI Wilson and R Hitchen (Lower Hopton) v J Derby and M Gillies (Radcliffe), M Bower and R Thompson (Sheffield) v M Tunstall and P Lee (Liverpool).

Thursday September 19: I Booth and W Ditchfield (Lower Hopton) v J Crossley and KT Shaw (Wigan), C Kelly and R Clark (Sheffield) v T Johnstone and L Johnstone (Poynton/Warrington).

Monday September 23: S Walder and H Seehra (Lower Hopton/Crossgates) v M Atkinson and T Brook (Crosland Moor), B Stapleton and T Eccles (Rochdale) v T Hanson and J Hanson (Pudsey).

Thursday September 26: R Crowther and T Throup (Spen Vic) v M Booth and A Jones (Doncaster), A Daykin and J Dyson (Thongsbridge) v Qualifier from Thursday September 12.

Semi finals and final: Monday 30th Sepember 7pm.

The Royds Park Charity Merit competition takes place next week with qualifying between Monday to Thursday (scratch 1.15pm, start 1.30pm) followed by the final on Friday September 20 (start 1pm).

Monday (Sept 16): Harry Hall, Marlene Hughes, Keith Woodhead, Brian Elliott, John Wilson, D Bentley, Kevin Morton, S Rhodes, J Firth, G Bromley, W Lovett, K Icke, Brian Smith, B Ibbertson, Peter Mortimer.

Tuesday: Philip Robinson, Peter Lamb, Malcolm Preston, Dorothy Mortimer, Robert Clayton, F Richardson, J Spencer, C Bray, J Ineson, Graham Hirst, Derek Brown, John Jagger, R Corner, Pat Priestley

Wednesday: Kevin Wood, Robert Sharp, Anne Kennedy, Kath Field, Michael Sugden, T Hussian, D Griffith, P Fincher, David Lloyd, Stuart Burton, Jack Holdsworth, Eric Armitage, John Priestley, Ruth Day

Thursday: Peter Blackburn, Philip Long, Stuart Crowe, I Fitton, E Temple, R Sutcliffe, Ian Poutney, Steve Lumb, Harry Parsan, P Cooper, J Glazzard, Audrey Firth, Les Mitchell, Barbara Johnstone.