Lower Hopton celebrate eighth Yorkshire Cup win

Lower Hopton won the Yorkshire Cup for an eighth time after defeating Thongsbridge on a sodden Hillcrest BC green.

Hopton got off to a great start with Stuart King beating Craig Gant 21-9 and after the first four jacks the overall lead was 79-61.

Thongsbridge captain Chris Kelly looked to be narrowing the deficit when leading Liam Griffin 18-10 only to see his opponent run out on him.

Hopton had three winners out of the middle four with only Ashley Daykin winning 21-19 against James Martin for Thongsbridge.

Daykin was 12-18 and 15-19 down before getting a six break to take the spoils but by then Hopton had stretched their lead to 161-130.

Hopton captain Ash Tattersley inflicted a 21-5 defeat on James Davison and although Thongsbridge had the last three winners it was too late to prevent Hopton winning 239-198 to lift the trophy they last won in 2015.

Results: S King 21, C Gant 9; W Ditchfield 21, M Booth 17; I Booth 16, J Dyson 21; G Higgins 21, R Jackson 14; L Griffin 21, C Kelly 18; J Brown 21, R Clark 12; S Mort 21, A Cairns 18; J Martin 19, A Daykin 21; D Scott 19, N White 21; A Tattersley 21, J Davison 5; R Hitchen 20, A Sorsby 21; G Hickey 18, J Sneddon 21.

Simon Coupe (Preston) and Carl Fielding (Birmingham) were the latest qualifiers in the £5,300 Brighouse Classic sponsored by Damart.

Coupe beat Stephen Gilroy (Crossgates) 21-12 to qualify and Fielding beat James Wilcox (Crossgates) 21-20.

Classic holder Callum Wraight (Shrewsbury) appears on Friday when he lines up against David Halstead (Kirkham) in the first round.

Full draw Friday, 6.30pm start: Colin Scorah (Denby Grange) v Chris Barton (Wallasey), Callum Wraight (Shrewsbury) v David Halstead (Kirkham), Gareth Nicholson (Halifax) v Andrew Lund (Tarleton), Paul Wilczynski (Bradford) v Duncan Reeves (Huddersfield), Craig Gant (Huddersfield) v Gary Smith (Leeds), Josh Bunting (Wallasey) v Ian Booth (Lower Hopton), Nathan Haigh (Meltham) v David Scott (Silsden), Owen Doyle (Wallasey) v Michael Sweeney (Huddersfield)

Spen Victoria C&BC host the Spen Masters competition on Saturday (start 10am) when 64 top bowlers from across the UK will be competing for a first prize of £800.

Admission to the competition, sponsored by Easy Bathrooms of Birstall, for spectators is free with hot and cold food available from 9.30am.

Top Green draw: 1 Tommy Johnstone v Liam Griffin, 2 Andy Thornton v Dave Gwilliam, 3 Graham Law v Rob Swift, 4 Ash Tattersley v Mike Leach, 5 Kez Smith v Andy Hodgson, 6 Chris Bly v Carl Armitage, 7 Thomas Hanson v Stuart Daniel, 8 Ian Booth v Andrew Spragg, 9 Ryan Clarke v Chris Firth, 10 Andy Webb v Joe Cranston, 11 Greg Smith v Gareth Coates, 12 Stuart King v Michael Anderson, 13 Neil Slattery v Ashley Daykin, 14 Mark Johnson v Graeme Wilson, 15 Jon Sneddon v Josh Mordue, 16 Simon Walder v Callum Wraight.

Bottom Green draw: 17 Robert Hitchen v James Hanson, 18 Dave Scott v James Martin, 19 Dale Spragg v Mark Regan, 20 Duncan Reeves v Mark Allman, 21 Michael Sweeney v Simon Coupe, 22 Richard Goddard v Lee Johnstone, 23 Chris Mordue v Ernie Wearing, 24 Kevan Shaw v Warren Wilson, 25 Ralph Taylor v Paul Bailey, 26. Paul Ingleby v Marc Armitage, 27 Stuart Mort v Mally Fowler, 28 Billy Thornton v Graham Hirst, 29 Ben Gloag v John Gatley, 30 Chris Kelly v Neil Simpson, 31 Nicky White v James Wilcox, 32 Jack Dyson v Scott Fisher.

Martin Lloyd and Paul Latham (Crewe) qualified for the intermediate stages of the Mirfield Old Bank Autumn Doubles competition last Thursday,

They defeated Richard Jackson and Mike Anderson (Thongsbridge) 53-32.

Monday’s qualifers were Ben Stapleton and Tom Eccles (Rochdale ) beat who Dave Watters and John Brown (Preston/Warrington) 56-53.