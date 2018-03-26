Leigh turn on style to over power Rams

Dewsbury Rams felt the full force of big spending Leigh Centurions as they went down 36-0 last Sunday and slipped to a third defeat in the Betfred Championship.

nt start to their league campaign, suffering five defeats from their opening six matches but they went into the game buoyed by the previous week’s Challenge Cup win over Batley and showed signs that they are turning their form around.

The opening exchanges were scrappy as both sides looked to gain the upper hand.

Dewsbury created the first real chance as Robbie Ward charged down a Centurions kick to give his side a good attacking position and soon after the hooker was tackled just short of the line.

Harrison Hansen set up a Leigh attack and the home side then forced a repeat set, with impressive home full-back Peter Matautia having to much power for the Rams defence to force his way over for the opening try, which Ben Reynolds converted.

It sparked a three-try blast in the space of just five minutes as Leigh took control.

Hansen burst onto a short pass and forced his way over to score on the left, with Reynolds converting.

Leigh launched another attack on the back of a penalty and Matautia dummied through the defence and over for his second try, which Reynolds again improved.

Dewsbury had spells of pressure but they were unable to breach a solid Leigh defence.

Their best chance came when Gareth Moore’s kick just evaded winger Dale Morton, while a dangerous high kick by Paul Sykes was gathered by winger Matty Dawson-Jones.

Sam Day made a good break to put the Rams in a decent position but although Moore produced another dangerous high kick, Leigh again survived and the hosts led 18-0 at half-time.

An early second half dust up resulted in referee Gareth Hewer brandishing three yellow cards.

Moore was sin-binned for his involvement in the melee, while Leigh were reduced to 11-men with Dawson-Jones and Reynolds also sent to cool off.

Soon after Kyle Lovett crossed for Leigh’s fourth try and Jack Owens converted in the absence of Reynolds to effectively put the game out of the Rams reach.

Dewsbury’s task became even harder when loose forward Chris Annakin sin-binned for the use of an elbow.

Leigh launched another attack on the back of the resulting penalty and Lovett crossed for his second try in the space of three minutes, with Owens converting

The returning Reynolds produced a neat kick to set up a try for centre Ben Crooks, with Reynolds adding his fourth goal.

Dewsbury did well to prevent further scores in the final quarter of the match but they were well beaten in the end.