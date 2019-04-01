Leeming hat-trick steers Rams to West Hull cup victory

Dewsbury RAMS overcame a potential banana skin as they defeated quality amateur side West Hull 32-6 to ensure they were in the hat for Monday’s Coral Challenge Cup fourth round draw.

Lee Greenwood made seven changes from the side who recorded a superb victory away to Featherstone Rovers the previous week but the Rams still had enough quality to dispose of the Humberside outfit.

Centre Cameron Leeming proved the star of the show as he crossed for a hat-trick of tries, while winger Andy Gabriel bagged a brace as Dewsbury caused problems out wide all game.

One-time Ram Scott Spaven had a lively game at scrum half for West Hull on his return to Tetley’s Stadium and the visitors created an early chance.

It took a Rob Worrincy tackle to deny the impressive Jack Lazenby an early try which would have boosted West Hull’s confidence but once the Rams settled, they scored three first half tries to ease any nerves.

The Rams were mindful that Wests came into the game having made an unbeaten start in the National Conference Premier Division but they broke the deadlock after 13 minutes.

Lucas Walshaw and Leeming did well to create space for Gabriel to race down the right wing and cross in the corner. Liam Finn was on kicking duties in the absence of Paul Sykes and duly added the touchline goal.

Dewsbury again moved play right after Adam Ryder’s initial break and more good handling by Walshaw gave Leeming the chance to cross for his first try, which Finn again improved.

Dewsbury added a third try after 33 minutes when they again moved play right and full-back Dale Morton bounced off a couple of defenders to dive over in the corner.

Finn landed another terrific goal and the Rams held an 18-0 lead at half-time.

West Hull had an early second half chance but a kick to the in-goal area rolled dead before Neville Morrison could dive on it.

Dewsbury grabbed a decisive fourth try in the 53rd minute when they again moved play right and winger Gabriel crossed for his second score wide out to kill off any threat West Hull had of producing a fight back.

The Rams produced another neat move right, which stretched the defence and Leeming stormed through a gap and over for his second try.

West Hull had produced a determined effort and they were finally rewarded in the 73rd minute when strong running centre Lazenby stretched over for a consolation try which he converted.

As West Hull tired late in the game, the Rams maintained the pressure and it was yet another move to the right edge which created space for Leeming to complete his hat-trick three minutes from full-time.

Finn landed his fourth goal of the afternoon and it was job done as Dewsbury thwarted any threat of a cup upset and booked their place in the next round.