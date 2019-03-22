King crowned Thornhill Men’s Singles bowls champion after beating Morgan

S KING won the Thornhill Open Men’s Singles competition last Sunday defeating P Morgan 21-14 in the final.

King had overcome B Lee 21-11, G Cooper, M Brain 21-13 and M Regan 21-15 to reach the final, while Morgan overcame M Watkin 21-5, D Fountain 21-13, A Ward 21-14 and G Higgins 21-17.

Bad weather meant Saturday’s ladies competition was unable to go ahead.

Thornhill Mens Singles 2019

Round 1: M Watkin 5, P Morgan 21; M Binacardo 19, D Fountain 21; M Connolly 21, Ryan Lloyd 11; A Ward 21, N Shaw 16; K Smith 21, S Thompson 20; P Wilczynski 21, T Jagger 18; G Higgins 21, A Bairstow 12; G Sheard 19, D Hebberd 21; G Cooper 21, A Roberts 17; B Lee 11, S King 21; C Heywood 9, M Brain 21; Rob Lloyd 21, C Beck 15; K Bissell 21, A Webb 16; A Limbert 17, L Griffin 21; M Regan 21, J Hopkinson 14; D Dunckerley 6, M Sweeney 21.

Round 2: P Morgan 21, D Fountain 13; M Connolly 16, A Ward 21; K Smith 21, P Wilczynski 7; G Higgins 21, D Hebberd 13; G Cooper 9, S King 21; M Brain 21, Rob Lloyd 10; K Bissell 8, L Griffin 21; M Regan 21, M Sweeney 14.

Quarter-finals: P Morgan 21, A Ward 14; K Smith 18, G Higgins 21; S King 21, M Brain 13; L Griffin 14,M Regan 21.

Semi-finals: P Morgan 21, G Higgins 17; S King 21, M Regan 15.

Final: P Morgan 14, S King 21.

n The World Bowls Club Championships continue at Spen Victoria this Sunday with the second of four qualifying rounds.

The Grapes from Greater Manchester and Huddersfield side Thongsbridge qualified from last week’s round for finals day on Sunday April 14.

Lower Hopton take part in this week’s qualifier and face a first round clash against Castlefields BC from Shropshire in the first round.

March 17 Qualifiers

Green 1

First round: The Grapes 153, Sir John Bayley 128; Thongsbridge 150, Westhoughton S & SC 147.

Green 2

First round: Parkfield Labour Club 148, 149 Ashton 149; Haunchwood 135, Levens 142.

Green 1

Round 2: Ashton 151, Levens 132.

Green 2

Round 2: The Grapes 132, Thingsbridge 154

March 24 Quaifying Round (start 11am)

Green 1: Castlefields BC (Shropshire) v Lower Hopton (Yorkshire), Tixall (Cheshire) v Esclusham (Wales).

Green 2: King Alfred (Shropshire) v Min Y Don (Wales), Pudsey (Britsh Parks Yorkshire) v M&B Cheslyn Hay (Staffordshire).