Kelly’s Rams bid to topple Broncos

Dewsbury Rams have bolstered their squad ahead of Sunday’s visit of London Broncos in the Betfred Championship (3pm) with the signing of prop forward Matty English on a season long loan from Huddersfield Giants.

The 20-year-old made his Super League debut last season and featured for the Giants in the recent pre-season friendly against Dewsbury but coach Neil Kelly is now hoping he will have a big impact for the Rams.

Kelly said: “He is tipped by the papers as the player most likely to come to the fore for Huddersfield this season, but we’re hoping that he’s going to come to the fore with us.”

Kelly also believes the prospect of playing against full-time opponents will give his players added incentive to secure victory against London.

Dewsbury made a winning start to the campaign last Friday when they overcame Sheffield Eagles 20-18.

Kelly said: “We play London here, which will be a real baptism of fire.

“They are one of the top four candidates, a full-time team and it will be a real challenge for us.

“There is a bit more kudos when you can turn a full-time team over. I know when we beat Toulouse here last year, although it was only worth two points like all the other games, it seemed more significant because of the opposition you turned over.”

London were the biggest winners in the Championship’s opening round as they thrashed promoted Barrow Raiders 56-12 at The Hive.

London — who are coached by Dewsbury-born former Leeds Rhinos and Castleford Tigers player Danny Ward — have also strengthened their squad with the signing of hooker Jordan Johnstone from Widnes Vikings on a one month loan.

Dewsbury led 14-0 at half-time against Sheffield before the Eagles fought back after the break to turn things around at 18-14 and it took an excellent Dale Morton try and superb touchline goal by former London favourite Paul Sykes to snatch a narrow win.

Kelly praised his side’s efforts, adding: “Gareth Moore showed his class with the pass to the winger. Ben Blackmore is no slouch and for Dale Morton to skirt round him and get the try was brilliant but I though all our back three were fantastic.

“We have got to learn about the things we did right in the first half and get rid of the things that could have cost us the game in the second half.”