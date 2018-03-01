Kelly praises Rams impressive defence

Dewsbury Rams coach Neil Kelly has praised his side’s defensive effort, which has helped the team secure wins in three of their opening four matches in the Betfred Championship.

Dewsbury have only conceded six tries so far, three of which came in their opening night victory over Sheffield Eagles.

The Rams restricted free scoring London Broncos to just two tries, as they suffered a 12-0 loss in their only set back to date, while they only conceded one try in an impressive 38-6 win over Rochdale before shutting out Swinton Lions in last week’s 20-0 success.

Kelly said: “Our defence is working really well but we can’t rest on the previous game, we have got to keep working at it.

“Of course, it is good to zero a side, but, even if Swinton scored in the last few moments, it shouldn’t take away from how well we have defended all through the game.”

“They are a tough side to get over the top of, but you can do that if you do the right things for long enough.

“In the first half we tried to pick up from where we left off against Rochdale, we tried to over-elaborate a bit and we forgot to go forward – we went from side to side.

“We talked about it at half-time and in the second half we did a lot better.

“I thought Matty English and Toby Everett were the big difference in taking us forward. Both players, supported by Dom Speakman, made a real big impact in the side.

“That was a good positive to take from the game because sometimes, when we have taken Jode Sheriffe and Jack Teanby off, the intensity has dropped.

“However, against Swinton, that wasn’t the case and both Matty and Toby played brilliantly.”

Dewsbury lie fourth in the early season Championship standings as they prepare for a tricky trip to Barrow Raiders on Sunday.

Promoted Barrow have already drawn 8-8 with Toronto Wolfpack, while they defeated Leigh Centurions 24-20 in their last home game, so have proved useful opponents at Craven Park.

Dewsbury will have to remain focussed as they bid for a fourth win but they could have influential half-back Gareth Moore back in contention after he missed the wins over Rochdale and Swinton with concussion sustained against London.