Kelly faces Rams selection dilemma

Dewsbury Rams coach Neil Kelly admits he has a difficult job in team selection with several players staking strong claims to be included in the squad.

Rob Spicer was given his first run out of the season against Rochdale on Monday and produced an excellent display as he played for 75 minutes.

Kelly admitted that Kyle Trout, Martyn Reilly, Billy Hayes and Sam Day could all count themselves unfortunate not be included but his squad selection paid dividends as the Rams secured an impressive 38-6 away win.

Speaking after Monday’s game, Kelly said: “I had a really difficult job in telling players they wouldn’t be playing.

“Kyle Trout played probably his best game against London and there’s Martyn Reilly, Billy Hayes and Sam Day, who have an even chance of playing in any normal side but these players have justified my selection by the way they have played.

“I think we have a strong squad but the players need to start and believe that we are a good team because when we play as a unit in the first half, we were very hard to live with.”

n Dewsbury Rams supporters group The Amber Ribbon are running a coach to the Championship away game at Barrow Raiders on Sunday March 4.

The coach will pick up at Hanging Heaton Working Men’s Club, The Timepiece (Wetherspoons) in Dewsbury and Tesco Express, Mirfield.

The cost will be £15 and any supporter wanting further information should e-mail Amberribbon.Travel_Club@yahoo.com.