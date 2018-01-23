Kelly and Sykes pay tribute to fans

DEWSBURY HEAD coach Neil Kelly paid tribute to the Rams and Bradford Bulls fans who turned out to support the Paul Sykes testimonial match in bitterly cold conditions last Sunday.

Over a thousand people turned out to celebrate Sykes’ career, who has spanned over 400 games and seen the veteran half-back score in excess of 2,000 points.

Kelly said: “Tribute has to go to the crowd for getting down to the stadium in the harsh conditions.

“To have over 1,000 people to come down today and watch the match says a lot about what people think of Paul, but it says a lot about the fans too.”

Sykes was also grateful for fans turning out in decent numbers in freezing temperatures and took to social media to thank them for making Sunday a special occasion.

Sykes Tweeted: “A massive thank you to everyone who braved the cold yesterday @DewsburyRams @OfficialBullsRL fans, family and friends had a great day.”

Details of other events for Sykes’s testimonial will be posted on Facebook and his Twitter account @Syko_Sykes.