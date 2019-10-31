KBW’s Benson secures national title at England Development Championships

KBW BOXER Lewis Benson was crowned England National Development Champion at 42kg last Sunday as he defeated Trez Thomas, of Holland Shore Boxing Club in Essex, for the prestigious title.

The contest was over three rounds and both made a fast start, with Thomas aggressively pursuing Benson around the ring.

Benson countered well and caught the oncoming Thomas with some eye catching shots, while staying calm under pressure to force his opponent to miss.

Benson also caught Thomas with a couple of solid back hands.

The pair met in the middle of the ring at the start of the second round as Thomas threw a flurry of punches attempting to get a foothold.

Benson showed slick defence skills, adjusting his feet to make Thomas miss before landing with his own one-two punch combination over the top as his class shone through.

Thomas began to show his frustration with some rash swings and came out for the third round trailing.

Benson followed his corner’s instructions, sticking to the game plan, with some neat dip and turns before replying with his own shots.

Thomas attempted to pin Benson against the ropes but the Dewsbury man’s high guard meant few shots got through cleanly.

A solid cross followed by a hook by Thomas landed flush but Benson planted his feet in a fierce exchange which saw both boxers trading and landing their punches as the clapper sounded to signal the final 10 seconds of the bout.

In a late final flurry, both boxers exchanged blows at a fast pace until the final bell, when the pair embraced before Benson was declared the winner via a unanimous points decision.

Benson first took up boxing at KBW when the club was running their free community boxing programme, which was funded by the Police and Crime Commission.

On completion of the successful project, the club saw a number of participants take up the sport and Benson’s name now goes into the England boxing record books.