Impressive Lower Hopton qualify for World Bowls Club Championship Finals

Lower Hopton booked their place in the World Bowls Club Championships finals following two impressive displays in their qualifying round at Spen Victoria last Sunday.

Hopton overcame Shropshire outfit Castlefield BC in their first round match, winning 142-131, before edging a cracking contest against Tixall, from Cheshire, 146-142 to reach finals day, which takes place on Sunday April 14.

Tixall had reached the second round with a 154-136 victory over Welsh qualifiers Esclusham in the first round,

Hopton will be joined at finals day by Pudsey, who made it a double success for Yorkshire sides last Sunday.

British Parks qualifiers Pudsey — who included local bowler Chris Mordue in their side — swept aside Staffordshire M&B Cheslyn Hay 161-95 in their first round match.

Pudsey then defeated another Welsh qualifier, Min Y Don, 148-135 to reach finals day.

Min Y Don had earlier accounted for Cheshire side King Alfred 149-120 but were unable to overcome Pudsey as they bowed out.

It means there will be at least three Yorkshire side represented at finals day after Thongsbridge progressed from the opening qualifying round, along with The Grapes from Greater Manchester.

The third qualifying round continues this Sunday (start 11am).

Quality bowling sides from Warwick and Worcester, Derbyshire, The Potteries, Cheshire, Staffordshire, Merseyside and Lancashire will descend on Spen Victoria bidding to book a place at finals day in a fortnight’s time.

March 24 Qualifier

Green 1, round 1: Castlefields BC (Shropshire) 131, Lower Hopton (Yorkshire) 142; Tixall (Cheshire) 154, Esclusham (Wales) 136. Green 2, round 1: King Alfred (Cheshire) 120, Min Y Don (Wales) 149; Pudsey (British Parks) 161, M&B Cheslyn Hay (Staffordshire) 95.

Green 1, round 2: Min Y Don 135, Pudsey 148. Green 2, round 2: Lower Hopton 146, Tixall 142.

March 31 Qualifier (11am start)

Green 1 : The George (Warwick & Worcester) v Marehay (Derbyshire), Woolstanton (Potteries) v Queens Park (Cheshire).

Green 2: Stretton Angelsey (Derbyshire) v Dudley Dell (Staffordshire), Gladstone (Merseyside) v Ravine (Lancashire),