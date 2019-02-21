Hooley loan deal boost for Rams

Dewsbury Rams further boosted their squad with the loan signing of Luke Hooley from Wakefield Trinity.

Hooley has joined Wakefield teammate Chris Annakin along with Owen Harrison and Callum Field on loan with the Rams.

Coach Lee Greenwood said: “You never really stop looking for players and if players become available, either permanent or loan, that I feel do improve the starting 13 and the 17 we will look to bring them in.

“Obviously for some lads who have been with us in pre-season that gives them a bit more work to do to get in the side, but we want to build competition for places here.

“We won’t rest on just being happy with wins like (Swinton), we want to progress and become better than that.

“Luke became available and as with loan signings that become available if you don’t take them they’re going to end up somewhere else, possibly going to a rival.

“You’ve got to make that decision whether you think they’re going to improve your team or not and I think Luke will.

“He gives us a recognised full-back. We don’t have a load of people in the squad who can play full-back competently.

“We made the decision to move Dale (Morton) to the wing and I thought he was good. I think Luke will get better than that, but for his first game in this period with us I thought he was all right and we’ll work with him.

“I don’t like dual-reg, but a loan gives you chance to work with people you bring in and treat them like one of your own.”