Hodkinson brothers rally at tennis championship

Brothers Neo and Max Hodkinson impressed at the Yorkshire Tennis Championships held at the John Charles Centre of Sport in Leeds.

Neo and six-year old brother Max successfully navigated some tough club qualifying matches to represent Thornhill Tennis Club in the Yorkshire Under-9 and Under-8s Championship finals.

Max was the youngest player in the Under-9s finals when he won three of his six matches in the round robin format.

Neo won his group to reach the knock out stages before losing out in the semi-finals as he finished a respectable fourth out of 28 of the best Under-9 players in the county.

The Hodkinson brothers also competed at the Yorkshire finals in the Under-8s category when both cruised through their groups to reach the knockout stages.

Despite being two years younger, Max pushed Neo all the way in the final playing some fantastic tennis.

Neo eventually prevailed 10-8 to take the Yorkshire Under-8s title.

The Hodkinson brothers are part of an up and coming crop of junior players from all over Dewsbury who are making an impact in the Huddersfield and District junior League.

They are also products of the popular LTA sponsored Tennis for Kids programme.

Tennis for Kids is a fun introduction for children aged between four and 11 to learn the basics of the game.

Tennis for Kids includes six sessions led by an accredited LTA coach, a racket and ball set, and a personalised T-shirt for £25 with more information available from www.tennisforkids.uk/ThornhillTennisClub.

Thornhill juniors’ welcome new players of any ability to training sessions at Thornhill Cricket and Bowling Club on the Combs.

Sessions run all year round on Saturdays (9am to 1pm), Sundays (2pm to 4pm) and Tuesdays from 4.30pm.