Hill edged out by Gilroy in Yorkshire bowls final thriller

Hanging Heaton bowler Karen Hill was edged out by Helen Gilroy in the final of the Yorkshire Crown Green Ladies Bowling Championships at Ossett C&BC last Sunday.

Gilroy of Rufford Park, Bradford retained her Yorkshire title as she edged a nail-biting final 21-20.

Gilroy and Hill, both county team players, had an excellent game on a very tricky and fast green.

Hill favouring the corner marks, while Gilroy shortened and round-pegged with the game evenly balanced at 9-9.

Gilroy made a break to 20 which was only interrupted by two pairs from Hill, who then she stepped in with a great comeback to level the game at 20-20 before Gilroy found the final single to win.

In the semi-final Gilroy beat Pam Lindley (Tyersal) 21-07 and Hill defeated Andrea Buckley (New Mill) 21-14.

Five of the finalists will now go forward to the British Crown Green Ladies Merit final on July 13 at Windle BC, St Helens

Quarter-final results: Helen Simpson (Brighouse C & B) 11, Andrea Buckley (New Mill) 21; Karen Hill (Hanging Heaton) 21, Dawn Bray (Ossett Flying Horse) 13; Linda Gledhill (New Mill) 16, Helen Gilroy (Rufford Park) 21; Pam Lidley (Tyersal) 21, Suzy Ladbrooke (Lockwood Cons) 17.