Heckmondwike Saints edged out by Hull for Yorkshire Cycle Speedway title

Hull edged out Heckmondwike to dramatically win the Yorkshire Speedway League on home shale at the Hessle Raceway last Saturday.

Hull and Heckmondwike Saints were level on points after five enthralling rounds.

Sheffield Stars took a surprise lead with a 7-3 in the first race from Niamh Morton and Niall Morton over Hull’s Dan Teal and Matt Eglen and the home pair were on the end of another 3-7, when both riders fell while perusing Heckmondwike’s Kyle Holland and Justin Naylor.

With three team races to go Sheffield and Heckmondwike were tied on 31, with Hull back on 28 but Nathan Everett then inspired a home comeback.

He sped past Niall Morton in heat 10 and then completed the reverse of fortune by assisting David Cooper to get a maximum 7-3 over Darren and Thomas Kent (Heckmondwike) in heat 12.

This put Hull as joint leaders with Sheffield on 41 points, Heckmondwike dropping to third with 38, having also seen Kyle Holland fall while challenging Luke Morton in heat 11.

Morton put Sheffield ahead on the night by winning heat 13, while Matt Eglen defeated Thomas Kent to increase Hull’s lead over Heckmondwike to four.

The Saints came back into contention with race wins from Justin Naylor and Kyle Holland in heats 14 and 15, but Hull’s Dan Teal and David Cooper claimed second places to stay two clear.

The league title went down to the final races, after six rounds and a total of 95 races. The top scorers race had Darren Kent (1), Niall Morton (2) and Northern Individual Champion Nathan Everett (3).

Morton sped from the gate, but Everett produced a supreme burst of speed to go around the Stars rider on lap two to go on and win the race and the title as Hull finished on 54 points.

Scorers

Hull (54) – Dan Teal 10, Matt Eglen 8+1, Nathan Everett 19+1, David Cooper 13, Frank Auffret 4.

Sheffield Stars (52) – Niall Morton 16+1, Niamh Morton 10+1, Kielan Burton 14+1, Luke Morton 12+1.

Heckmondwike Saints (50) – Kyle 15+1, Justin Naylor 13, Thomas Kent 7+1, Darren Kent 15.

League positions: Hull 14.5, Heckmondwike Saints 12.5, Sheffield Stars 9.