Heckmondwike Cycle Speedway Club offer free training sessions

Heckmondwike Cycle Speedway club continues to provide free training for children and adults at its Firth Park track in Heckmondwike.

Club administrator Justin Naylor has reported a steady increase in people turning up for free training sessions on a Saturday morning and has extended the scheme to Wednesday nights throughout the summer.

Saturday sessions run from 10.30am, with Wednesday training hled from 7.30pm at Firth Park, Union Street, Heckmondwike wf16ohh.

For more information abkout the club and upcoming events contact Justin Naylor 07799 367370, visit the website www.heckmondwikecyclespeedway.weebly.com or the Facebook page: Heckmondwike Cycle Speedway.