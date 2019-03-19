Heavy Woollen U23s produce stylish display on Athens tour

The Heavy Woollen Under-23s touring team put on an exhibition of rugby to brush aside the valiant efforts of Greek side Athens XIII and record a 60-0 victory at the Daniel Batista Sports Centre last Friday.

The game was watched by a good number of locals as well as a smattering Heavy Woollen supporters who had made the trip over.

The Heavy Woollen team was made up of players from Thornhill Trojans, Dewsbury Celtic, Shaw Cross Sharks, Birstall Victoria, Batley Boys, Dewsbury Moor and Ossett Trinity.

Scrum-half Aiden Ineson was the official man-of-the-match but there were some outstanding performances from Nathan Waring and George Woodcock.

Under the Athens floodlights, the Heavy Woollen team cut loose in the opening quarter of an hour using a fine combination of pace and support play to put the result beyond doubt.

The Greek team steadied and turned this into an interesting encounter but ultimately the experience and fitness of the Heavy Woollen team ensured the visitors finished the game with a comfortable victory.

The first try came after three minutes when quick hands from Nathan Waring put Joe Holloran away and over for an unconverted try in the corner.

Woodcock came charging into the attacking line to burst through Greek defenders to plant the ball down over the try line and he converted.

There was no let up from the visitors when Ineson sprinted clear from the half way line to score a try which Woodcock converted.

This was quickly followed by another try when swift handling of the ball put Waring over out wide. Woodcock converted as Heavy Woollen were in control after 16 minutes.

Athens began to contain the visitors and put together some of the own attacking rugby with their large props testing out the Heavy Woollen team and it remained 22-0 at half-time.

The second half restarted and Owen Lumb made a dash for the try line and finally emerged from a pile of defenders for an unconverted try.

Another rampaging run from Woodcock took Heavy Woollen forward and George Croisdale proved unstoppable to score a try which Woodcock converted.

The next try came after the ball took an unfortunate rebound off Josh Scrutton and as he laid on the floor in agony, Ben Ripley latched on to the rebound to score.

Matthew Goodwill backed up a break which covered over half the length of the field to score and now the Greece team were running out of steam as the different fitness levels began to show and Ineson backed up another break to race over for a try which he converted.

Brandon Bates then followed up a kick to gather the ball and sprint over for an unconverted try before Waring broke clear to score and Ineson converted.

In the final act Billy Yarrow managed to ground the ball for an unconverted try and wrap up an excellent performance from the Heavy Woollen team with the Greece Rugby League proving to be superb hosts.

Heavy Woollen Under-23s: George Woodcock; Josh Scrutton, Luke Sheridan, Nathan Waring, Joe Holloran; Owen Lumb, Aiden Ineson; James Samme, Will Poching, Cameron Bruce, George Croisdale, Brad Foster, Paul Foulstone. Subs: Ben Ripley, Tom Bottomley, Matty Goodwill, Billy Yarrow, Brandon Bates.

Referee: Paul Spivey (Heavy Woollen).