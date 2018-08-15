Heavy Woollen ARL Cup final dates announced

Dewsbury Rams will host the Heavy Woollen ARL’s two open age cup finals in a cracking double header on Thursday August 23.

It has become a tradition in recent seasons for both amateur showpiece games to be staged on the Thursday before the Challenge Cup final.

Thornhill Trojans completed a cup double last season as their A team lifted the John Kane Cup with victory over Ossett Trinity before the first team overcame Shaw Cross Sharks to win the Jim Brown Cup.

Thornhill are again in both finals but look set to face stiff opposition in the form of Dewsbury Moor.

Thornhill A tackle Dewsbury oor Maroons in the John Kane Final (kick off 6pm) followed by the Jim Brown final between the clubs’ first teams at 8pm.

Batley Bulldogs will host four Heavy Woollen ARL junior finals on consecutive Thursdays in September.

On Thursday September 6 the Gary Talbot Under-12s final sees Shaw Cross Sharks face Dewsbury Moor (6pm) followed by the James Flanagan Under-13s final between Birstall Victoria and Shaw Cross (7pm).

Thursday September 13 sees The Reporter Under-14s Cup final between Shaw Cross and Batley Boys (6pm) followed by Malcolm Waring Under-15s final between Dewsbury Celtic and Shaw Cross (7pm).

The Earnest Wilby Under-18s Cup final between Dewsbury Moor and Dewsbury Celtic will take place at White Lee Fields on Saturday September 8 (kick off 2.3opm), while details of the Under-16s final are to be confirmed.