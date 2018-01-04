Hayes ready to prove point in Giants clash

BILLY HAYES is set to be given his first run out since signing a permanent deal with Dewsbury when the Rams take on his former club, Huddersfield Giants, on Sunday January 14.

Hayes had a spell on loan at Dewsbury last season and the 19-year-old is relishing a new challenge having penned a deal with the club last month.

Hayes missed the Boxing Day derby against Batley but Rams coach Neil Kelly says he will play against Huddersfield next week in Leroy Cudjoe’s testimonial match.

Jared Simpson, who will spend the season on loan at Dewsbury from Huddersfield, could also play against his parent club, along with another loan recruit, Jordan Crowther, from Wakefield.

Speaking after his side’s 28-16 Boxing Day defeat to the Bulldogs, Kelly said: “Billy Hayes could have played (against Batley) but I decided it was better he didn’t but he will play against Huddersfield and it is against his home team so I will imagine he will be motivated for that.

“There were some lessons from Boxing Day. Our discipline, especially towards the end of the tackle count, needs to improve and our ball control needs to improve, which is understandable because that was the first game of the season.

“We have got a lot of young lads here and I just think they need to be a bit more game aware.”

Kelly strengthened the Dewsbury Rams’ squad last month with the signing of 21-year-old utility back Simpson, son of former Bradford and Batley player Roger.

Simpson is eager to prove himself in the professional game after recovering from a knee injury which has restricted his development so far.

Another new recruit at the Rams, winger Rob Worrincy, made an immediate impact when he scored twice in the defeat to Batley, including a spectacular length of the field interception effort.

However, Kelly admits he is not a fan of warm-up fixtures, with Dewsbury’s only other friendly at home to Bradford Bulls on January 21 in a testimonial for long serving stand-off Paul Sykes, who has had a stellar career with Bradford, London, Wakefield Trinity, Featherstone and home town club Dewsbury.

Kelly said: “I am not a big fan of pre-season games. Its pointless a coach coming out and moaning about the length of the season and then making it artificially longer by playing three or four pre-season games.”