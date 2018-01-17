Hanging Heaton cruise to victory with 16-try romp over Warriors

HANGING Heaton romped to an 86-6 victory over West Craven Warriors last Saturday as they moved three points clear at the top of Pennine League Division Two West.

The unbeaten leaders ran in 16 tries, with hat-tricks from Max Vernon, Rob Bingham and William Brooke, as they recorded a ninth win of the season.

The visiting Warriors only had 11 players but deserve credit for producing a battling performance and they never stopped trying despite the mounting scoreline.

A number of the Hanging Heaton squad are playing winter rugby until the summer season resumes and they had too much power for the visitors to cope with. William Brooke opened the scoring with an unconverted try and Gav Davis added a second soon after.

Rob Bingham crossed for his first try and Danny Hainsworth converted as Heaton raced into an early 14-0 lead.

Heaton continued to produce some impressive attacking play as William Brooke grabbed his second, with Hainsworth converting, and he completed a quickfire hat-trick soon after.

Rob Bingham and Tom Brooke crossed for further scores, both improved by Hainsworth, as Hanging Heaton had the points wrapped up by half-time as they led 36-0.

Vernon opened the second half scoring with his first try, which Hainsworth again goaled, and Danny McDermott then crossed for an unconverted try.

Vernon’s second brought up the Hanging Heaton half century and Tom Brooke also added a second try, both converted by Hainsworth, as the score continued to mount up.

West Craven’s efforts were finally rewarded with a consolation try as a centre hit a great line to break through before he side stepped the full-back to grab a converted score. Hanging Heaton upped the tempo and bagged a further five tries. Jake Green added his name to the growing list of scorers and Rhys Marlow then crossed and William Brooke converted to extend the lead to 68-6.

Rob Bingham and Vernon went on to complete their hat-tricks, both converted by William Brooke, before Hanging Heaton grabbed a 16th try to complete the emphatic win.

Heaton have now racked up 436 points in 10 matches and they host bottom side Cowling Harlequins on Saturday.