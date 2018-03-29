Halifax visit Rams for Easter Monday showdown

Dewsbury Rams face a quick turnaround following tomorrow’s derby at Batley when they entertain West Yorkshire rivals Halifax in an exciting Easter Monday showdown (ko 3pm).

It should be an intriguing clash as the sides go into the weekend with three wins and three defeats from their opening six games.

Halifax suffered a 38-6 defeat in Toulouse last Saturday and, like Dewsbury, bowed out of the Challenge Cup to lower league opposition when they lost 27-6 at home to Oldham.

Halifax’s first leg of the Easter programme sees them entertain Barrow Raiders tomorrow night.

Dewsbury’s longest serving player, winger Dale Morton, has meanwhile penned a new contract which will keep him at the Rams until at least the end of 2019.

Morton is currently in his sixth season with the Rams, having joined ahead of the 2013 campaign from Wakefield Trinity.

Morton has made 159 appearances for Dewsbury and has an impressive scoring return of 62 tries.

Morton told the Rams website: “I am excited to sign the new deal, it’s great to be able to stay at the one club for as long as possible.

“The club is looking like it’s on the up now, especially with the start to the season we have had. Hopefully, we can keep that going.

“It’s good to be at a club with a good set of lads and a good team around us.

“I am really settled here at the minute and the club feels like my second home now.”