Greenwood snares Finn to boost Rams

Dewsbury Rams have pulled off a major coup with the signing of half-back Liam Finn from Newcastle Thunder.

Finn joined the Rams on Tuesday and has trained with the squad with this week and is in the 18-man squad Sunday’s Betfred Championship trip to Halifax.

The 35-year-old played 109 games for the Rams between 2006-2009, during which he became a firm favourite with Dewsbury supporters as he racked up 427 points from 45 tries, 121 goals and five drop goals.

He was also part of the Rams’ squad who went the entire season unbeaten on their way to winning promotion from League One in 2009.

The Irish international joined League One side Newcastle at the start of this season, while remaining on the coaching staff at Wakefield Trinity, but was finding travelling to the north east increasingly difficult due to family commitments, which led to him re-joining Dewsbury.

Finn played almost 140 games in Super League with Wakefield, Castleford and a brief spell on loan at Widnes Vikings last season, while he has featured 28 times for Ireland.

Tom Garratt is Dewsbury’s only injury worry for Sunday’s game at Halifax, while Chris Annakin could be facing a suspension following his sending off late in last week’s game against Toronto Wolfpack.

Rams coach Lee Greenwood explained of the red card: “I know he had the ball and the touch judge has come running on. I don’t know what happened. Chris said he sort of hit out while he was getting tackled and that’s all he’s done.

“It’s happened, our discipline was poor when it needed to be better.

“We were in an attacking set. Regardless of whether it’s a red card or not, it’s the penalty that hurt us the most because we had the ball maybe with another chance to get back into the lead.

“There’s things and times in a game when certain decisions hurt you and we’re making not good ones.

“It was a good, old fashioned muddy arm wrestle and we weren’t quite good enough to win it. Credit to Toronto, they might not have played well for a long patch of it, but they’ve won and they’re undefeated. That’s what the game’s about.”

Halifax have won three and lost two of their opening games and lie fifth in the table ahead of Sunday’s visit of Greenwood’s Rams.