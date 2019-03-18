Greenwood left to reflect on Rams letting another win slip from their grasp

Dewsbury Rams head coach Le Greenwood was left to reflect on another disappointing defeat as his side were beaten 16-13 at home to Sheffield Eagles.

The Rams led for much of last Sunday’s ill-tempered contest only to conceded two tries in the final five minutes, which condemned them to a fourth defeat in six matches.

Speaking after the game, a disappointed Greenwood reflected: “I have sort have come to expect it now really. We are competitive and then we just die off at the end.

“It is what we have become this year.

“I said it in pre-season, I wanted to make us difficult to beat, which we have been.

“But then it is very frustrating just being difficult to beat when you should’ve won games.

“But that is the type of team we are, we are not a group of winners.

“And it is my job to turn is into a group of winners and we could be sat, what? Top of the table? Crazy isn’t it?”

It proved an ill-disciplined clash as Dewsbury had loan signing Samy Kibula sent off and another three players sent to the sin-bin, while Sheffield saw Bradley Tagg shown a red card and one time Ram Joel Farrell a yellow.

Greenwood added: “I don’t bother including referees in my comments and thoughts after a game.

“Any high tackle was a yellow or a red card, so if you know that - don’t do it. They have come up with one, he has given them a card. Someone has punched someone, there are more cards, so don’t do it.

“You know that if you do it, you are going to get a card.

“Crazy really, to think that you would then go do that and not think you will get a card.

“There is always decisions in a game that go for you and against, so I just look at my own team and we aren’t good enough.

“You get to the end of the game and with the way they finish it is hard to find the positives from it.

“For the majority of the game we stuck in there and scored a couple of nice tries.”