Greenwood insists Rams must improve away form ahead of Rovers trip

Dewsbury Rams will target a second away win in the Betfred Championship as they face a tough trip to Featherstone Rovers on Sunday (kick off 3pm).

Dewsbury, once again, went close to registering victory last week as they led Sheffield Eagles for much of the game until two tries in the final five minutes turned the game in the Eagles’ favour.

Dewsbury’s only win came against Swinton Lions but while the Rams have produced some decent home performances, their form on the road has been cause for concern for coach Lee Greenwood, whose side lie ninth in the table after their opening six matches of the season.

Greenwood will look for improvement as the Rams head to Featherstone and said: “They are all [games] tough. Sheffield was tough, last week was tough, the week before that was tough.

“You can say there is a tough game every single week.

“But we will look at Featherstone and see what we can do to trouble them.

“Our away performances haven’t been great.

“We didn’t play well up at Barrow and managed to nick a point. We didn’t play well last week against Halifax.

“We need to improve on our away form in general but it will be a different type of game to (Sheffield) so we will have a look at that and prepare for that right this week.”