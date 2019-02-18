Greenwood happy with first win but admits Rams will continue to improve

Dewsbury Rams coach Lee Greenwood was delighted to see his side earn their first win of the season against Swinton Lions but admits there is still plenty of room for improvement.

Greenwood said he would have been happy with however his side earned victory but with pleased with the attacking display as the Rams ran in six tries to secure a 38-24 victory.

There is still work to do on defensively, as the Rams also conceded five tries, but overall Greenwood was happy.

He added: “However the win would have come we would have taken it.

“If it had been a last-minute drop goal we’d have been happy.

“It was about getting the two points.

“There were big patches of the game when we were really good and in control, similar to last week.

“But we just sort of forget what’s working for us and fall into a bit of a hole where we’re not in control and that’s when the penalties and mistakes start coming.

“That changes the game and makes it different to how we’d like it. It is a challenge for us to get a bit better than that.

“If that’s an improvement on previous years, fine. I know we need to do a lot better than that to pick up enough wins to be where we want to be this season.

“I wasn’t happy with a lot of that. Certainly some of the defensive stuff we need to improve a lot or we are going to concede a lot of points this season and that’s what we don’t want to be about.

“There is a lot of improvement in us. If what we are showing now is an improvement on previous years that’s not for me to judge. I know we’ve a long way to go to get to where I want to be.”

Rob Worrincy scored the pick of the Rams tries, sprinting 90 metres having intercepted a pass close to his own line and Greenwood was pleased to see his side rack up a healthy score.

He added: “We have got some good runners in there. It’s not totally pretty at the moment, but we’ve been effective and scored enough points to win a game.

“I thought that last week and we will get better with ball in hand. We’ve tried giving ourselves a solid base and foundation to work off and we are getting to that.

“We’re still not there with that solid foundation, but there is a lot of improvement in us with the ball in hand and we’ll get better as we go along.

“But we go forward quite well and there’s some big, strong individuals in there who make it difficult for the other side.”