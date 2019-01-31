Former Rhinos Academy captain Whiteley joins Rams

Dewsbury Rams have signed former Leeds Rhinos Academy captain Harvey Whiteley.

The 20-year-old hooker has been released by the Rhinos, where he made one first-team experience, coming off the bench in Leeds’ 34-0 Super League defeat at Wigan Warriors last year.

He still has connections with the Headingley club, working for the Leeds Rhinos Foundation, but he is now looking forward to the next stage in his playing career as he joins Dewsbury.

Whiteley is relishing getting back into action and said: “I am excited to just get out on the pitch again, I have had a couple of months out, but now I am excited to get back training and playing.

“Hopefully all that I have learnt will help me this year, from every skill I have learnt from the amateur game to the academy game and now here. I haven’t really played against men before except for a short stint in a Super League game for Leeds against Wigan, so it is the next step in my career.

On joining the Rams, Whiteley added: “It seems like a good environment, and Lee seemed like he wanted to get me on board, messaging me, asking how I was, and whether I was ready to train and play. Once I was fit enough to play, I thought this would be the right place for me to come to.

“I have seen a few games, I came to watch the Rams play Featherstone where I have a few mates who play there, and I know a few people here too. I didn’t know too much about the club, but I know it is a good one, and it has great facilities, and I also know a handful of players who are here already.

“I like being a leader, I captained the academy side I was in and I got us to the Grand Final, but I hope to lead on the pitch. I need to be bossy in training and on the pitch otherwise the forwards might not listen to me. However I seemed to be doing alright in training with that even though I am not that familiar with some of the players yet.”