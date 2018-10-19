Five things you should know about Dewsbury Rams' newly-appointed head coach Lee Greenwood

Dewsbury Rams have appointed Lee Greenwood as their new head coach. Here are five things that you should know about the Rams' new boss.

1. He is a former England international. Greenwood earned two caps for England while playing for London Broncos in 2004. He played against Russia and Ireland in the European Nations Cup and scored twice in a 98-4 win over Russia in Moscow. He then played in the final against Ireland where England won 36-12 to claim the 2004 European Nations Cup.

Greenwood on the touchline while assistant coach at Halifax.

2. He's a former Super League star. Greenwood represented his boyhood club, Halifax between 2000 and 2003. He left the Shay stadium following the club's relegation before having spells with Huddersfield Giants and London Broncos.

3. He's familiar with the Heavy Woollen Derby. The 38-year-old finished his professional career with Dewsbury's Heavy Woollen rivals Batley Bulldogs. He was then appointed as assistant coach at Mount Pleasant before moving to Halifax in the same role. He became Gloucestershire All Golds head coach in 2014.

4. He beat 41 other applicants to the role. Dewsbury chairman Mark Sawyer confirmed that 42 people applied for the vacant head coach role at the Rams but insisted Greenwood was the best choice to take the club forward.

5. He is a Yorkshire lad. Born in Siddal, Halifax, in 1980, Greenwood recently celebrated his 38th birthday.