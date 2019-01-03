Featherstone visit Dewsbury Rams as part of Yorkshire Cup double header

Dewsbury Rams will look to build on their encouring Boxing Day performance away to Batley Bulldogs when they welcome Featherstone Rovers to Tetley’s Stadium in the Yorkshire Cup quarter-finals on Saturday (kick of 3.30pm).

The match forms part of a double header with promoted York City Knights facing top amateur side Hunslet Parkside in the opening game at 1pm.

The other last eight ties see Batley facing Hunslet and Bradford Bulls taking on Halifax at Odsal Stadium on Sunday, with the semi-final draw to take place after those ties.

New Rams coach Lee Greenwood is looking forward to the competition and facing another fancied Championship side.

He said: “I like these first two friendlies because you are going up against dogged Championship opposition so if the players can do it against these teams when they are not in peak shape they know there is chance for them to play when the proper games come round.

“There is a lot of improvement in us and while (Batley) was a positive sort of result, there is still a lot of stuff which needs fixing up otherwise it will be a very very long season.”

Dewsbury have also signed former Huddersfield Giants academy prop Tom Garrett.