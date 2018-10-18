Duo pen deals to remain at Rams

Martyn Reilly and Sam Day have agreed new deals to remain with Dewsbury Rams for the 2019 season.

Second-rower Reilly joined the Rams in 2017 following a spell at Halifax but a knee injury restricted him to just 11 appearances last season, eight of which saw him used as a substitute.

Reilly last featured in the 29-28 defeat at Swinton Lions at the start of July but he has undergone a successful knee operation and is keen to make his mark in 2019.

Hooker Day started one game last season and made a further 11 appearances from the bench and scored three tries.

The 24-year-old figured in three Heavy Woollen derbies last term, helping the Rams to a 20-18 victory at Summer Bash and a 23-20 success over the Bulldogs in July. He also played in the 18-10 Good Friday loss at Mount Pleasant and the former Featherstone player will look to make an impact under the new Rams coach.

Winger Gareth Potts has left the club to join League One side Hunslet RLFC, having scored five tries in 14 appearances in Rams colours last season.

Rams chairman Mark Sawyer is expected to provide an update on the coaching position at Dewsbury when he holds a fans forum in the Royal Suite at Tetley’s Stadium tomorrow (Friday) from 7.30pm.